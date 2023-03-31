Vande Bharat Express: Here's a full list of train routes, schedules, timings and ticket costs

Vande Bharat Express: Ever since its launch in 2019, the semi-high-speed train became a popular mode of transport within the country. It's faster and lighter than other trains in India, and it not just cuts travel, but also improves a traveller's journey with a host of amenities and features like WiFi connectivity, entertainment screens and more. It was initially launched for travel from Delhi to Varanasi, but it will now function on 10 routers across India. Here's the list of the routes, prices and schedule. Take a look!

Vande Bharat Express train routes in in India:

1. News Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

The train will begin its journey from New Delhi to Varanasi with stops at Kanpur and Allahabad.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($36.5)

Schedule and Timings: The train departs from New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Varanasi by 2 pm. It then leaves Varanasi at 3 pm and reaches New Delhi by 11 pm.

The train travel cuts travel time from 13 hours to 8 hours, but it does not operate on MONDAY and THURSDAY.

2. New Delhi- Amb Andura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

The train inaugurated in October 2022, travels from New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib before reaching its destination Una.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)

Schedule and Timings: The train departs New Delhi railway station at 5:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11 am. It then departs from Amb Anandaura at 1 pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except FRIDAYS.

3. New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J & K) Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

The train travels from New Delhi to Katra making travel for Vaishno Devi much faster in just 8 hours instead of 9.5 hours. It stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

It is India's first Veg train, as there is no meat or egg on the menu.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($ 36.5)

Schedule and Timings: It begins its travel from Delhi at 6 am and reaches Katra at 2 pm, leaves Katra at 3 pm and reaches Delhi at 11 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except Tuesdays.

4. Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route:

Launched in September 2022, the train travels from Gandhinagar to Mumbai, with stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction.

Ticket cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000

Schedule: The train operates on all weekdays except SUNDAY.

5. Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

This train travels from Nagpur to Bilaspur with stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)

Schedule and Timings: Launched in December 2022, the train leaves Nagpur at 2:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 7:35 pm. It departs from Bilaspur Junction at 6:45 am and reaches Nagpur Junction at 12:15 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except SATURDAY.

6. Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

The train from Mumbai to Shirdi stops at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Thane Road.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)

Schedule and Timings: The train leaves Mumbai at 6:20 am and reaches its destination Shirdi at 11:40 am. It leaves Shirdi at 5:25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

It operates on all days except TUESDAY.

7. Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

The train travels from Mumbai to Solapur in 6 hours and 35 minutes with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi.

Ticket cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($ 36.5)

Schedule and Timings:

The train departs from Mumbai at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm. It then leaves Solaput t 6:05 am and reaches Mumbai at 12:35 pm.

It operates for six days, except on WEDNESDAY.

8. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

The train travels from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam with stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($36.5)

Schedule and Timings: The train departs from Secunderabad at 3 pm and reaches Vizag or Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm. It then leaves Vizag at 5:45 am and reaches Secunderabad at 2:15 pm in just 8.5 hours.

It travels six days a week but not on SUNDAY.

9. Howrah-New Japaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route:

Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal departs from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri with stops at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town and Barsoi.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)

Schedule and Timings: Covering the distance between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in 7-8 hours, the train leaves Howrah Junction at 5:55 am and reaches its final destination at 1:25 pm.

It leaves New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 pm and will reach Howrah at 10:35 pm.

10. Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express:

Route:

South India's first Bharat Vande Express departs from Chennai to Mysuru with stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000

Schedule and Timings: It departs from Chennai at 5:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20 pm and departs Mysuru at 1:05 pm and arrives in Chennai at 7:30 pm.