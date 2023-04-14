Vande Bharat Express: Here's a full list of all 14 train routes, schedules, timings and ticket costs

An indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed train also known as Train 18 will now operate on 14 routes in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 flagged off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express. Ever since its launch in 2019, the train has become a popular mode of transport within the country. It's much faster, and lighter, with more prominent features than any other train in the country. It also cuts travel costs. The train was initially launched for travel from the national capital Delhi to Varanasi but will operate on several different routes across the whole country. Here's the list of a complete route, stops, prices and schedule of Vande Bharat. Take a look:

Vande Bharat Express train routes in India:

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The train will begin its journey from the national capital Delhi at 6 am, with stops at Allahabad and Kanpur, reaching its final destination by 2 pm. It will then leave from Varanasi at 3 pm and will reach Delhi by 11 pm.

The train cuts travel from 13 long hours to 8 hours only.

It will operate on all days except MONDAY and THURSDAY.

Ticket cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($36.5)



New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J & K) Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The train leaves New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Katra making travel for Vaishno Devi easier and reaching the destination by 2 pm. It shortens the travel time by 1.5 hrs. The train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

It's India's FIRST VEGAN TRAIN, as there's no meat or egg on the menu.

It operates on all weekdays except TUESDAYS.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($ 36.5)

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express:

This latest Vande Bharat Express train will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon in five hours and 15 mins. It's Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train.

The train will operate on all weekdays except WEDNESDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



New Delhi- Amb Andura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: Inaugurated in October 2022, the train travels from New Delhi all the way to Una, Himachal Pradesh with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib. It departs at 5:50 am from New Delhi and reaches Amb Anandaura at 11 am.

It operates on all weekdays except FRIDAYS.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route and Schedule: The train initially launched in September 2022, travels from Gandhinagar to Mumbai, with stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction.

The train operates on all weekdays except SUNDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The train instead of another train operates from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except SATURDAYs

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The train departs from New Delhi at 6:20 am and reaches its destination in Shirdi at 11:40 pm, with steps at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Thane Road. It then leaves Shirdi at 5:25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

The train operates on all weekdays except TUESDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: Launched last year in December, the train travels from Nagpur to Bilaspur with stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia. It departs from Nagpur Junction at 2:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur Junction at 7:35 pm. It then departs from the latter at 6:45 am and reaches Nagpur at 12:15 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except SATURDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The speed train travels from Mumbai at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. It then leaves Solapurat at 6:05 am and reaches Mumbai at 12:35 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except on WEDNESDAYs.

Ticket cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($ 36.5)



Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route and Schedule: The train in West Bengal departs from Howrah Junction at 5:55 am and reaches New Japaiguri at 1:25 pm, with stops at Bolpur (Shanitniketan), Malda Town and Barosi. It then leaves New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 pm and will reach Howrah at 10:35 pm.

It operates on all weekdays except on WEDNESDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)



Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The train travels from Secunderabad at 3 pm and reaches its destination Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm with stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry. It then leaves Vizag at 5:45 am and reaches Secunderabad at 2:15 pm.

It travels on all weekdays except SUNDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 3,000 ($36.5)

Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: The train leaves Secunderabad at 6 am and reaches Tirupati in just eight hours and 30 minutes, at 2:30 pm.

It will operate for six days except for TUESDAYs.

Ticket Cost: Rs 1,000 ($12) to Rs 2,000 ($24)

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

Route and Schedule: This Vande Bharat train operates between Chennai and Coimbatore and covers six hours and 10 minutes. It will depart from Coimbatore at 6 am and will reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm.

It will operate on all days except WEDNESDAYs.