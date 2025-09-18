/Uttarakhand weather: After Dehradun cloudburst, flash floods in Chamoli leaves trail of destruction

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, late Wednesday night has caused large scale flooding in the area. At least seven people have been reported missing as relentless rainfall, have left a trail of destruction said Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari. The Chamoli district administration has intensified relief and rescue operations.

"A cloudburst caused damage in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district on Wednesday night. Six houses were buried under debris in the Kuntri Langafali ward of Nandanagar," said Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari to ANI.

"Two of them have been rescued as relief and rescue operations are underway," he added.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department have been pressed into action to carry out relief work. A medical team accompanied by three ambulances has also been station at the site. However continuous rain has hampered rescue efforts.

Though, the official number of people who have gone missing is seven, locals says several residents are still trapped inside their homes following the cloudburst, reported the news agency.

Mussoorie, Dehradun flash flood

The incident comes just days after a devastating cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara, claimed the lives of 13 people. It also destroyed two major bridges and caused sever damage to nearby roads, shops and homes.