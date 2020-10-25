Indian-American community contributes a lot to the United States: Nikki Haley

Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Saturday said that Indian-American community contributes a lot to the United States...we have to protect them. So we want the community to remember that President Trump has given us the lowest unemployment and has allowed businesses to thrive.

Former envoy to United Nations, Speaking during an event in Philadelphia said that in the aftermath of the coronavirus, there is more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India along with Australia and Japan."

"India is the largest democracy that shares our values. And President Trump and Prime Minister Modi get along so well. But now we are actually partnering with them on defence and trade and other areas," she said at a fireside chat event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump in the battleground state of Philadelphia.

"And with COVID-19 coming from China. There's more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India, along with Australia and Japan. And so, really, the foreign policy of President Trump has been gangbusters over any other president that we have had in decades, and that affects every one of us from national security," she added.

Haley, the two-term governor of South Carolina, was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration. She is now campaigning for Trump ahead of the US election.

In a message for all Indian Americans, Haley told ANI: "The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive."

"It`s really allowed us the opportunity to excel in every field and every direction we need to go and continue to support him so that we can continue doing that for our children, our grandchildren right," she added.

