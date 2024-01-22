UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Ayodhya 'won't echo with gunshots' or 'witness curfew' now

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, said on Monday (Jan 22) that now the holy city of Ayodhya "won't echo with gunshots" or "witness curfew" as he addressed gathering after the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple. CM Adityanath recalled the centuries-long struggle to make this day a reality.

The chief minister said, "Bullets will never be fired here now. Instead, Ram devotees will get laddoos." He added that "now no one will dare to stop the Panchkosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi parikrama in Ayodhya".

"Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya," Adityanath said.

He added that his soul feels happy as the temple has been constructed at the same place for which the resolution was taken.

He also lauded the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the development of Ayodhya in terms of infrastructural work, connectivity and other developmental works.

"I cannot find words to express my feelings. I am overwhelmed with emotions and I am sure you all are feeling the same. Today, on this auspicious occasion, every city and every village is Ayodhya Dham and every road in the nation today leads towards Ayodhya," said CM Yogi.

"Everyone has Lord Ram on their minds, and their eyes are filled with tears of joy and satisfaction. This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. It seems we have entered the Treta Yuga," he added.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi is probably the first unique instance where a majority section of the society in their own country had to battle at so many levels for the construction of temple at the birthplace of their own deity" he said.

Unveiling of Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple

On Monday, the magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir was unveiled with thousands gathered to celebrate the auspicious day. It is constructed in a traditional Nagara style and its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.