Upcoming Ram temple event turns into a political issue between BJP, oppn

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 22. With less than a month left for the event, a political squabble has broken out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties. Invitations to attend the grand ceremony have been sent to religious leaders as well as politicians.

The war of words comes just months ahead of the general election in India.

'Attempt to politicise a religious programme'

Speaking to the news agency ANI on Tuesday, senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said her party would skip the Jan 22 event. “Our party will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We respect religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics. This is the politicisation of a religious programme. This is not right,” Karat said.

Karat added that using religion as a political weapon or for advancing a political agenda was not right.

CPI (M)'s General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had recently received a formal invitation from Nripendra Mishra, who is the chairperson of the temple's construction committee. #WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "...The invitations have been sent to all. Those called by lord Ram will only reach (Ayodhya, for Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple) https://t.co/1YawlSfT3c pic.twitter.com/5fTgTezDgi — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023 × "What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, UP CM and others holding Constitutional positions... This is straightforward politicisation of the religious belief of the people which is not in consonance with the Constitution. Therefore, in these circumstances, I regret not being able to attend the event," Yechury told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal told the news agency on Tuesday that he would not attend the event as well. "I have Ram in my heart. I don't need to show off. What I say to you is from my heart because I do not care about all these things. If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right."

Sibal, the former Congress leader and former Union minister, said that the whole temple construction issue was a show-off as the BJP's behaviour, and character was nowhere similar to Lord Ram.

'Only those called by Ram will come': BJP

In a sharp retort to the opposition leaders, Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said on Tuesday “Invitations were sent to all but only those called by Lord Ram will come.” Apart from the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also criticised the CPI(M)'s refusal to attend the event.

Hitting out at Sitaram Yechury, VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "Those whose name is Sitaram will not go to Ayodhya Dham!! Political opposition is understandable, but if someone has so much hatred for his own name, he can only be a communist! Whether the hatred is towards Ram or towards one's own name, it has to be told..."