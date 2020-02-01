Union Budget 2020-21: Enrollment ratio for girls is now higher than boys at all levels, says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign has given tremendous results.

While presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 Sitharaman said, "Gross Enrollment Ratio is now higher for girls than for boys at all levels." She also announced Rs 28,600 crore programs that are specific to women.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), describes 'Gross Enrollment Ratio' as the total within a country "in a specific level of education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the population in the official age group corresponding to this level of education".

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is a campaign by the Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services for girls in India.

Siting data, Sitharaman also told girl enrollment is currently at 94.32 per cent compared to 89.28 per cent for boys. She further added that Rs 35,600 crore has been approved for nutrition-related programs in 2020-21.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said, "I am delighted to inform you that for the first time ever in the history of the country, the number of girls admitted in higher education has exceeded that of boys".