ULFA, insurgent group in northeast Indian state Assam, signs peace accord with government

A faction of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday (Dec 29) signed a peace accord with governments of northeast Indian state of Assam and India's federal government and agreed to shun violence, disband the organisation and join democratic process in the country. ULFA is the oldest insurgent group operating in Assam.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the signing of the accord. Shah said this was a big day for people of Assam.

“Assam has suffered for long due to the violence of the ULFA and 10,000 people lost their lives in this violence since 1979,” he said.

Saying that every clause of the pact will be implemented fully, he added that a big development package will be announced for Assam as it is mentioned in the accord.

The home minister further said that violence in Assam has come down by 87 per cent. The death toll has reduced by 90 per cent and cases of kidnappings are down by 84 per cent.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the accord "historic".

Officials said that the accord has come through after 12 years of unconditional negotiations between the faction within the insurgent group and the government. The faction is led by Arabinda Rajkhowa

The peace pact is expected to resolve the menace of decades-old insurgency in Assam.

The hardline faction of ULFA however, is not part of the current agreement. This faction is led by Paresh Baruah who is believed to be residing along China-Myanmar border.

ULFA was formed in 1979 and has had a demand for a “sovereign Assam”. The insurgent activities led to Indian government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990.

The Rajkhowa faction began peace talks with government on September 3, 2011 following an agreement for for Suspension of Operations (SoO) was signed between the ULFA, central and state governments.