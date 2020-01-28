UK launches £4 million for researchers in India

The British government launched £4 million to India to support collaborative research under the UK-India tech partnership initiative.

The fund aims at developing tech solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges in India and is focused on two major tech clusters, artificial intelligence in Karnataka and future mobility in Maharashtra.

"I am delighted to announce the launch of this important fund which shows the UK and India working together as a force for good to address the key challenges facing India. The UK and India are leaders in the development and use of digital tech, and there is a huge amount we can learn from each other and big opportunities to join forces," British Deputy High Commissioner to India, Jan Thompson said while announcing the fund.

The UK-India tech partnership initiative was launched in April 2018, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK.

The UK is expected award between £200,000 - £500,000 over up to 24-months to fund research and development projects by researchers and industry from India and international partners, including the UK.

Head of the UK-India Tech Partnership, Karen McLuskie said, "When we bring our different strengths and perspectives together, we become a powerful force for good in the world."

The fund will take proposals in areas of safety and convenience, technology leap (energy storage tech, temperature-controlled transport, drone mobility), connectivity, and recycling and upgrading apart from smart mobility.