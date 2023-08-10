Uber ride gone wrong: Driver assaults Indian woman and son over cab mix-up

A distressing incident of an Uber driver assaulting a woman passenger for mistakenly boarding the wrong cab has come to the forefront in India's Bengaluru. The incident transpired in the Bhoganahalli locality within the Bellandur police station limits on Wednesday (August 9), leaving the victim and her family shaken.

Promptly after confirming the authenticity of the incident through CCTV footage, the police have launched an investigation and are on the hunt for the accused Uber driver, as reported by IANS.

The victim's husband took to social media to voice his strong condemnation of the shocking incident.

The incident unfolded when the woman booked a cab to take her son to the hospital. Mistakenly, she entered an Uber cab that was parked in her vicinity.

A terrifying ordeal

As realisation dawned that she was in the wrong cab, the passenger attempted to disembark.

However, the driver accelerated the vehicle, preventing her exit. Subsequently, the driver suddenly unleashed an assault on the woman within the premises of the apartment.

The driver's aggression didn't spare the woman's son, who came to her aid.

The entire traumatic incident was captured by the premises' CCTV camera. The swift intervention of apartment residents stopped the attack, rescuing the woman from further harm.

Police action: Investigation and footage collection

The concerned residents promptly notified the police, who swiftly initiated an investigation and obtained the crucial CCTV footage capturing the incident.

The details surrounding the incident are yet to fully emerge, as authorities delve deeper into the case.

