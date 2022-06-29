Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter near Amarnath yatra route

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Both the terrorists are believed to be of the Lashkar-e-taiba terror outfit.



An Encounter took place 4 km away from the National Highway (NH), which is the route for Amarnath Yatris. The first batch of Yatrri’s crossed the highway while travelling from Jammu to both the base camps in Sonamarg and Pahalgam.



“ 02 terrorists killed in the Encounter. Search going on. Both the killed terrorists have been identified as categorised local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-taiba. Again, an important encounter as the operation site was very close to NH (Yatra route) “ said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Also Read: European Union proposed to ban use of flavoured heated tobacco products



There have been over 70 encounters in the Kashmir valley this year resulting in the death of 122 terrorists. Among the 120 terrorists killed, 33 were foreigners mostly Pakistanis. Around 16 security personnel and 19 civilians lost their lives in various terror-related incidents. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 46 active terrorists and 192 over-the-ground workers were also arrested this year in the Kashmir valley.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.