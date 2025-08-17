/Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates apprehended in Bandipora, Kashmir

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates were apprehended by security forces on Sunday in the Malpora Nowgam area of Sumbal district, Bandipora. The arrests were made during a joint checking operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Ab Majid Gojri, a resident of SK Bala, and Ab Hamid Dar, a resident of Vijpara Hajin. The security personnel recovered two Chinese grenades, two UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, and 10 rounds of AKs (AK-series rifles) from their possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in this regard, and further investigation is underway.

Senior officials consider these arrests as a success in disrupting the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the region. The police are also investigating the level of involvement of the two arrested individuals with the terrorist organisation and if these arrests are linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba modules busted earlier in Bandipora.

The success of the security forces highlights the ongoing efforts by them to counter terrorism and maintain peace and order in the region.

Pakistan has been pushing terrorists, who are well-trained in jungle warfare, into Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists engage security forces in treacherous mountains and forests.

Earlier, the longest counter-terrorism operation, Operation Akhal, in the Akhal forest area of Kulgam district, was called off after 12 days. The operation was launched on August 1 after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of a terrorist group in the area.