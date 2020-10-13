Twitter hails Parle as the brand announces its decision to not advertise on news channels that show toxic content

Parle India, makers of some popular consumer goods including the Parle G biscuits, has announced that they will not advertise their products on Indian news channels that promote aggressive and toxic content.

While speaking to MInt, senior category head of Parle Krishnarao Buddha said that the company will not advertise on news channels which show toxic content or are involved in the alleged TRP scam.



Budhha also revealed that the company is in talks with brands so that they can collectively take a stand and put a restraint on advertising on such channels to send out a clear message.

The decision comes amid reports of certain news channels being accused of projecting 'fake' or 'inflated' TRPS. Last week the Mumbai police reportedly busted a 'fake TRP racket' where the households were reportedly asked to keep a particular news channel switched on the entire day. Two Marathi channels and one national news channel were named in the report submitted by Mumbai Police.

This is not the first time that a known brand has taken a stand against news channels. A few days ago, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj in an interview to channels stated that Bajaj Auto has blacklisted three channels for advertisement purpose.

The move made by Parle was lauded by many on Twitter as #ParleG trended on the social media platform on Monday with many hailing it as a socially responsible brand.

Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content.



These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer.



It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle.

And I love #ParleG even more than before along with #Bajaj 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻👍🏻

What are others waiting for..??

— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 12, 2020