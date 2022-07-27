Twenty people killed by lightning in India in 24 hours

At least 20 individuals perished as a result of lightning strikes in the past 24 hours in Bihar, according to government records. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, expressed sorrow over the deaths caused by lightning strikes from Monday evening to Tuesday.

About 150 kilometres from the state capital, in the Kaimur district, seven fatalities were reported; meanwhile, Patna and Bhojpur both reported four. Each of the following reported one death: Jehanabad, Arwal, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Siwan.

According to a formal press statement, Kumar also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's surviving relatives and urged people to exercise caution in bad weather.

Over the previous 24 hours, light to moderate rain fell in a few spots over areas of the north-central, south-central, and south-east, according to staff members at the India Meteorological Department's Patna office (IMD).

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain across the state till July 30.

Experts blame Bihar's location in relation to monsoon elements as well as the frequency of lightning strikes. One of the main causes of the frequent lightning strikes, according to them, is Bihar's location close to the Nepalese Terai region.

None

