Trump signs order to ensure US buys American drugs; India hopes for a strategic benefit

United States President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order to ensure that when it comes to essential medicines, the US buys American. This executive order will require that the US government agencies purchase all the essential medicines it needs from American sources.

India has said this could strategically benefit New Delhi as well.

Highlighting that "objective of the measures are targetted mainly at China", Indian government sources said the order signed by Trump on essential drugs "may benefit India strategically".

Addressing workers at the manufacturing plant in Ohio, Trump said, "As we’ve seen in this pandemic, the United States must produce essential equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals for ourselves. We cannot rely on China and other nations across the globe that could one day deny us products in a time of need. We can’t do it. We can’t do it. We have to be smart."

China is world's largest source of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) with India also importing vast quantity from the country.

Sources said, "The development of API and critical medicine manufacturing in the USA may be a strategic positive for India in terms of national security considerations and may provide non-China sources."

India and US have a substantial relationship when it comes to the pharma sector. Indian pharmaceutical companies like Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s etc are present in the US. India had also sent hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to US amidst the coronavirus pandemic.