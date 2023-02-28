Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Results Date, Timings, Live Streaming, Predictions, Where and How to Watch

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: The exit poll results for the Tripura Assembly elections are out. Zee News and other news channels announced the results on Monday, February 27, 2023. The Tripura Assembly elections occurred on February 16, 2023. According to the exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shall win 29-36 seats, CPM+ shall win 13-21 and Tipra 11-16. The other parties might grab 0-3 seats in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. In 2018 polls, the BJP-led NDA grabbed 44 out of 60 seats. In 2023, CPM and Congress formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has retained the IPFT (Indigenous People Front of Tripura) as its regional partner.

Here are all the details you need about the Tripura Assembly Elections results, from the date and time to live streaming details.

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Exit Poll Results

The predicted vote share for Tripura Assembly elections 2023 is as follows:

BJP+: 44%

CPM+: 44%

TIPRA: 11%

Others: 1%

Furthermore, the predicted seat share for Tripura Assembly is given below (total seats: 60)

BJP+: 29-36

CPM+: 13-21

TIPRA: 11-16

Others: 0-3

Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: Date & Time

The elections for the Tripura Legislative Assembly 2023 were held on February 16. The results will come out on March 2, 2023. The Election Commission of India will release the official results for Tripura Legislative Assembly on their website.

Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: Live Streaming