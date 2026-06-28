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Trainee pilot injured after walking into spinning propeller at Kanpur flying school, condition critical

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 18:03 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 18:03 IST
Trainee pilot injured after walking into spinning propeller at Kanpur flying school, condition critical

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A trainee pilot was critically injured after being struck by a running aircraft propeller after a night flight in Kanpur. The DGCA has grounded the plane and launched an investigation.

A woman trainee pilot suffered critical injuries after being struck by the spinning propeller of a training aircraft at a flying school in Kanpur during a night training session, prompting an investigation by the aviation regulator. The incident occurred at around 11:15 pm on Friday (June 26) at Chakeri Airport, where Garg Aviation's twin-engine Tecnam P2006T aircraft (registration VT-NBV) was carrying out a scheduled night instructional flight.

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According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft was carrying a flight instructor and a female cadet pilot. After the aircraft landed, the trainee deboarded while the engines were still running. As she moved away from the aircraft, she was struck on the back by the rotating propeller, sustaining grievous injuries.

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She was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur, where she remains under treatment. The DGCA has not disclosed further details about her medical condition. Following the incident, the DGCA grounded the Tecnam P2006T involved in the accident and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the mishap.

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The regulator has also removed the flight instructor from flying training duties pending completion of the inquiry.

The investigation is expected to examine whether standard operating procedures for engine shutdown and passenger disembarkation were followed before the trainee exited the aircraft. The DGCA has yet to announce a timeline for completing its probe.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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