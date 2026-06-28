/Trainee pilot injured after walking into spinning propeller at Kanpur flying school, condition critical

A woman trainee pilot suffered critical injuries after being struck by the spinning propeller of a training aircraft at a flying school in Kanpur during a night training session, prompting an investigation by the aviation regulator. The incident occurred at around 11:15 pm on Friday (June 26) at Chakeri Airport, where Garg Aviation's twin-engine Tecnam P2006T aircraft (registration VT-NBV) was carrying out a scheduled night instructional flight.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft was carrying a flight instructor and a female cadet pilot. After the aircraft landed, the trainee deboarded while the engines were still running. As she moved away from the aircraft, she was struck on the back by the rotating propeller, sustaining grievous injuries.

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She was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur, where she remains under treatment. The DGCA has not disclosed further details about her medical condition. Following the incident, the DGCA grounded the Tecnam P2006T involved in the accident and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the mishap.

The regulator has also removed the flight instructor from flying training duties pending completion of the inquiry.