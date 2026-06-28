/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police recreate crime scene at Lohagad Fort as investigation enters crucial phase

The investigation into the death of Pune-based real estate professional Ketan Agarwal has entered a critical stage, with Pune Rural Police recreating the alleged crime scene at Lohagad Fort on Sunday in the presence of the two accused.

Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, were brought to the fort under heavy police security. Investigators reconstructed the sequence of events at the cliff where Agarwal allegedly fell to his death on 18 June.

According to police, the exercise was carried out to verify the statements of both accused and compare their versions with forensic evidence, witness testimonies, CCTV footage, mobile phone records and other electronic evidence collected during the investigation.

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Officials reportedly asked the accused to demonstrate their movements before, during and after the incident. Investigators also recreated the alleged fall in an attempt to establish the exact sequence of events and identify any inconsistencies in the accounts given by the two accused.

What investigators have alleged so far

Police claim the murder was premeditated and that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill Agarwal before his wedding.

Investigators allege the two had been in a relationship and viewed Agarwal as an obstacle. According to the investigation, the pair allegedly conducted multiple reconnaissance visits to Lohagad Fort to identify a suitable location before carrying out the crime.

Police have also claimed that digital evidence recovered during the probe suggests the accused searched online for ways to kill without leaving behind evidence. Call detail records, location data and deleted conversations are also being examined as part of the investigation.

During custodial interrogation, both accused have reportedly shifted blame onto one another. While Chetan Chaudhary allegedly claimed that Siya Goyal masterminded the murder plot, Siya has maintained that Chetan pushed Agarwal off the cliff. Investigators have said both versions are being verified using scientific and forensic evidence.

The investigation gained further momentum after police said both accused made statements during questioning. However, officers have stressed that every claim is being independently corroborated before being relied upon in the case.

Family disputes accidental death theory

Investigators have also relied on statements from Agarwal's family, who described him as a cautious trekker unlikely to venture close to dangerous cliff edges. Family members told police that he maintained a safe distance while trekking and generally avoided unnecessary risks, leading investigators to question the possibility of an accidental fall.