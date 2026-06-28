/Pune murder case: From CCTV to mobile records — What qualifies as strong circumstantial evidence?

The investigation in the murder case of Pune has entered a crucial phase as Pune Rural Police recreated the alleged crime scene at Lohagad Fort on Sunday (June 28). Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken to Lohagad Fort to recreate the exact sequence of events, their route was mapped and police attempted to verify their positioning, and the actions leading to Ketan being pushed. As probe continues, its being seen that most of the evidences against the two accused are electronic. But, is it valid in front of law?

What are the evidences collected so far

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Apart from recreating the alleged crime scene, investigators have seized the two-wheeler allegedly used by Chetan Chaudhary to reach Lohagad Fort, along with the hoodie and headphones he was wearing on the day of the incident. These have been sent for forensic examination. Ketan Agarwal's red electric car is also being examined as part of the investigation.

On the digital front, police have recovered a video recorded by Ketan himself showing him and Siya Goyal inside the car with the sunroof open. Investigators have also collected data from the Urse toll plaza, which confirmed the vehicle crossed the toll at 8:41 am on the day of the incident. In addition, statements of several witnesses, including Siya's brother, have been recorded.

What is considered strong circumstantial evidence?

According to legal experts, circumstantial evidence becomes particularly strong when multiple independent pieces of evidence consistently point towards the same conclusion. It includes CCTV footage, WhatsApp conversations, IP addresses and other electronic records that help establish a suspect's identity, movements and interactions before or after the crime. Investigators also rely on GPS data and mobile tower locations to place an accused at or near the crime scene. Under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), a suspect's motive, preparation for the offence, and conduct before and after the incident are considered relevant circumstances that can strengthen the prosecution's case.