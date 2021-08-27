Tourism industry in Kashmir booms again, 8000 travellers fly in and out In a day

Kashmir's tourism Industry is witnessing a boom after hitting the lowest in the last two years. In the month of July and August, Kashmir has seen maximum tourist arrivals. The Srinagar airport has more than 8000 travellers flying in and out of Srinagar with a total of 62 flights everyday.

The numbers have increased after the authorities started late evening flights in Srinagar. It has not only helped the tourists but locals of the valley too.

"A total number of 8059 passengers travelled on 62 flights (31 Arrivals and 31 Departure)" tweeted Srinagar Airport Authority.

The tourism stakeholders of Kashmir valley have finally had some respite. They are hoping the tourist arrivals continue like this so that the industry flourishes again.

"The flow of tourists is much better than what it was earlier. After Covid we are thankful to the tourism department for the promotion and with time its getting better and better. Department started a vaccination drive and we were the first ones to open for tourists in the country. We are adding new attractions like water transport and a new destination Gurez also picked up. We are hoping that with festivals coming the number of tourists will increase. We are also doing regional promotions in different states". said Manzoor Pakhtoon,Tour Operator.

After the second wave of Covid subsided in the country. People have finally started travelling and Kashmir is one of the most favourite destinations for the domestic tourists. A lot of tourists could be seen around Dal Lake, Gulmarg and Places like Pahalgam.

"We have come to Kashmir for the first time and we are liking it. What we hear in the news, it's not like that at all. We like everything from people to places. We are going to Pahalgam and Gulmarg for the next three days. Everyone should come to Kashmir and there is nothing to worry about. People are bored at home so people should travel now," said Naresh Kumar, a tourist.

The tourists also asked people from across the country to visit the Valley.

"Kashmir is a paradise and it's the truth. We are so happy to be here. And I would also come again for sure. I would ask people to come as its a very beautiful place," said Aakash Tilak a tourist.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also given special discounts and offers to the tourists coming to the valley. Some new sites are being added as well as adventure tourism is also being promoted.