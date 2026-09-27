/Torrential rains and severe storms kill at least 56 in Uttar Pradesh in 48 hours

Torrential rain has triggered floods and landslides across the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 56 people over the past three days, a state disaster agency reported Sunday (Sep 27). Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with a population exceeding 240 million, regularly experiences heavy rainfall and thunderstorms during the country's monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

According to a statement from the Relief Commissioner's office, the recent fatalities occurred during a period of exceptionally heavy rainfall affecting large parts of the state. Officials attributed the intense downpour to a depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal, moved inland, and intensified rainfall across the region.

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The flooding has caused extensive property damage, with more than 1,000 houses reported destroyed or damaged. The disaster agency said the state received 66.5 millimetres of rainfall between Friday and Sunday, higher than the seasonal average of 7.6 millimetres for that period, underscoring the unusual intensity of the storm system.

India's meteorological department has repeatedly cautioned in recent years that extreme weather events, including severe thunderstorms and lightning, are becoming more frequent, a trend that scientists and weather experts attribute to rising global temperatures and shifting climate patterns.

Uttar Pradesh has faced recurring bouts of monsoon-related devastation this year, with earlier reports in the season citing rain, flooding, and lightning-related deaths across dozens of districts as rivers overflowed their banks and low-lying villages were submerged.