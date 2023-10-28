To uproot terrorism in Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police roll out operation building capacity program

To further strengthen the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Kashmir Valley, a group of over 300 specially trained commandos of the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed across 40 Police Stations in the Valley. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, to root out the terrorism in the valley, these commandos will be deployed for the anti-terror operations.

The Special Operation Group Commando also known as Peace and Stability teams will be deployed in 43 police stations in J&K and also be provided with the latest gadgets and other facilities. In the first phase, the capacity building covered 21 police stations while today 22 more police stations were given new bulletproof vehicles with the motive of completely finishing the terror networks in the Valley.

“We have started Operation Capacity Building and under this, we have covered 21 police stations in the first phase that have been strengthened and provided with the latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with terrorism. These special teams have been given special training to manage peace at their respective Police Station. They can handle all the new high-tech weaponry. 22 more police stations will be covered in the second phase now under the OCB to ensure remaining terrorism is eliminated from the UT. They will help the locals to feel secure and make sure the valley is terror-free, '' said Dilbagh Singh, Director General of J&K Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP also said that in his tenure of 5 years, there have been Zero law & order incidents with Zero Civilian Causality. He also said that the graph of terrorism has come down drastically and is breathing its last.

“The five-year report card of J&K suggests that there has been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incident and zero civilian causality. The graph of terrorism that brought a bad name to J&K is also coming down to zero, '' said Dilbagh Singh, Director General of J&K Police.

Dilbagh Singh also said that without public support Jammu and Kashmir Police could never have achieved all the goals. He further stated that J&K police are people-friendly Police and always work for the safety of people.

