To empower women, J&K election commission reserves 358 seats for women in municipal, urban local body polls

To empower the women of Jammu and Kashmir, the election commission of Union Territory has reserved 358 wards for women in 77 municipal bodies of J&K for the upcoming municipality and Urban Local Body (ULB) polls. In 1119 wards across 77 municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 358 seats have been reserved for women.

In the Srinagar district alone, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has recommended reserving 25 out of a total of 74 wards for women in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. For the Jammu Municipal Corporation, the proposal includes reservations for 25 wards for women, besides 10 for Scheduled Castes, and two for Scheduled Tribes.

The women across Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the step and say it will help in making things better in the Union Territory.

''It's not only for women's empowerment but the role women have played in the current politics of Jammu and Kashmir. It was important, that women always think better and with all the faithfulness for the society. The quota was demanded for a long time and it's a very beautiful decision for the females. The women in J&K have strong convictions and are always at the forefront. The women played a major role in the last elections and I see a better future after this quota being given to females,'' said Hina Bhat, Vice Chairperson of J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board.

As per the notification, citizens and stakeholders have been granted a seven-day window to provide their objections and suggestions concerning the proposal. The political parties including from the region welcomed the decision to make a huge number of wards reserved for women.

''It's a great step that women have been given their quota, in the previous governments women never got their reservations and it's the BJP that reservations for ladies have been done. There are so many benefits for women because of this. We will get our rights and we can work better for the women and society. Ladies always know it better to get the work done and we will make sure to work better, '' said Rashida, BJP leader.

However, political parties like PDP have said that nothing new has been done but it's the old ideas being sold in new bottles. The BJP government has withdrawn the laws which were for the security and empowerment of women.

''When BJP has no issue at hand, they try to put the old ideas into new bottles, In 2018 there was reservation for women. It's a good thing, Mehbooba Mufti was the CM who removed the stamp duty for the women who were acquiring and buying properties, which was taken away by the BJP and they talk of women empowerment. The laws which were for the security of women were withdrawn by this government, so this is all a sham. Let the elections happen and they would know their place, ''said Mohit Bhan, PDP spokesperson.

The municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held in October-November this year for which the preparations have already started.