Indian Supreme Court grants temporarily stays arrest of senior journalists over report on Manipur clashes

The Indian Supreme Court provided temporary relief to the president of the Editors Guild of India and three journalists from the impending arrest by the Manipur Police in connection with a case filed against them that claimed “bias” on their part in reporting the ethnic clashes.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday (Sept 6) scheduled the matter for hearing on September 11 (Monday).

“Issue notice…. Till the next date of listing, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners in connection with the FIRs registered,” ordered the judges.

The judges were informed that at least two FIRs were registered against them after their fact-finding report was released on September 2.

Two FIRs registered

The complaints registered against them accused EGI president Seema Mustafa, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Guha and Bharat Bhushan of offences under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between different groups.

The complaints, based on which the FIRs were registered, accused the EGI report of “incorrect and false statements”.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the members of the fact-finding committee formed by EGI, said that the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had himself announced during a press conference that the state police has filed complaints, alleging their report to be “incorrect”.

"The State government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur," Singh said at the time.

"...I also give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild, if you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable. The State government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur...," he added.

SC seeks status report from Manipur govt

Meanwhile, the apex sought a categorical status report from the Manipur government on the recovery of arms and ammunition stolen from the police and state armoury during the ethnic clashes between the Meiti and Kuki communities since early May.

It observed that the issue was “sensitive” and said it must be looked into seriously irrespective of which side is involved.

“You can submit a report to us, we can examine. I don’t believe in court seeing something others don’t know, it’s not my philosophy but if you feel like this is a matter about recovery of arms and court should be apprised, at least tell us what steps have been taken. We are dealing with it objectively. State has to take actions about illegal arms irrespective of which side has done it,” the CJI told solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Manipur government and the Centre in the clutch of petitions relating to the violence in the northeastern state.