Published: May 16, 2025, 09:56 IST

Thumping his chest with pride, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The time an average person takes to lap up his/her breakfast is the time you took to finish targets on the enemy's soil."

While interacting with the Air Force personnel at Bhuj, and talking about the country's fight against terrorism. He said, "It took IAF just 23 minutes to crush terrorism in Pakistan. The missiles you dropped on the enemy's soil were heard not only in India, but across the globe, and it echoed your valour and courage."

Singh visited the western state of Gujarat, where he interacted with Air Force personnel in Bhuj, where he highlighted the significance of the place, which was witness to India's victory against Pakistan in 1965.

On Thursday (May 15), Singh met soldiers in Srinagar, in his address, he said, "The world knows that our army's aim is accurate and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemies. How strong is India's pledge against terrorism today, it can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail."

He further added, "The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."