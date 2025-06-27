/Tigress and her four cubs found dead in Karnataka sanctuary; Centre sets up SIT to probe

A tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in the Chamarajanagar district of India’s southern state of Karnataka on Thursday (June 26), with officials suspecting it to be a case of poisoning. The incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday (June 25) and came to light on Thursday. The five carcasses were found in the Hoogyam range of the wildlife sanctuary. There was also a carcass of a cow nearby, reinforcing the poison theory.

The tigress was believed to be around 11 years and had been first camera-trapped in November 2014 when it was 6 to 8 months old.



Officials suspect that the tigress had killed a cow and dragged it inside the forest. It partially consumed the kill and left when some miscreants poisoned the carcass. When the tigress returned with her cubs and consumed it, they all died.

Conservationists raise questions

Conservationists have raised questions over the death of five big cats in a day in Karnataka, which has the second-highest number of tigers after Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka currently has 563 tigers.

They pointed out that the state government has been dragging its feet on declaring the 906 sq km sanctuary a tiger reserve, as it will help prevent the increasing commercialisation of the area, thereby bringing down wildlife conflict with humans.

Villagers resort to poisoning amid the growing conflicts with wildlife, especially cattle thefts by the big cats.

After the deaths, authorities have stepped up monitoring and commenced real-time surveillance with infrared cameras and intensified patrolling with GPS-based apps and software.

The M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over 906 sq km and is home to tigers, leopards, elephants, apart from a rich density of prey species.

Centre sets up SIT to probe 5 tiger deaths in a day

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of five tigers.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change constituted a two-member SIT, comprising Harini V, Assistant Inspector General, National Tiger Conservation Authority’s regional bureau in Bengaluru, and Thenmozhi V, Aisstant Inspector General of Forests, South Region, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

The SIT has been told to submit its report within two weeks, while the state government has been requested to provide all logistical support and assistance to the team.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had also issued an order setting up a six-member investigation team, led by B P Ravi, principal chief conservator of forest (EWPRT&CC) and comprising five others, including wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi.