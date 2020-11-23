Three-time former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi dies

The former chief minister of the northeastern state of Assam Tarun Gogoi died on Monday due to post coronavirus complications.

Earlier in the day, doctors treating him said that his health has deteriorated and is now "very critical".

The death of three-times CM was confirmed by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He was survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "anguish" on Gogoi's death and called him a "popular leader and a veteran administrator".

"Tarun Gogoi was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness," the Indian prime minister said on Twitter.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020 ×

President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid their tributes to the former chief minister.

"Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020 ×

Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2020 ×

Assam CM Sarbanda Sonowal described his political rival as "people's leader", saying he had a "great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere".

Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. @GauravGogoiAsm pic.twitter.com/5x41EFwyuy — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020 ×

The former CM was hospitalised after he contracted Covid-19 on August 26 and his health first declined on November 21 due to multi-organ failure.

He was under invasive ventilation and given dialysis also.