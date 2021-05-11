Three terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

In an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, three terrorists belonging to LeT were neutralised after a six-hour gun battle.

At around 4 am IST, security forces got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in a residential house at village Sheikhpora, Vailoo area of Kokernag, after which a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, 19RR and CRPF.

Security forces gave an opportunity to the terrorists to surrender, however they fired on security forces after which the firing from both sides started.

"Bodies of the killed terrorists were retrieved from the site of encounter and they have been identified as Ilyas Ahmad Dar alias Sameer resident of Danwathpora Kokernag, Ubaid Shafi alias Abdullah resident of Batamaloo Srinagar and Aqib Ahmad Lone alias Sahil resident of Khandaypora Kulgam. As per police records, all the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and part of the groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and security establishments," police in a press release said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site by security forces. The ammunition included one AK-47 rifle, two pistols and other incriminating material.

Kashmir Zone IG Vijay Kumar lauded the role of security forces for conducting operation without any collateral damage.

“I congratulate police & security forces for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage. I also appeal the parents of the misguided youth to help police to bring their wards back into mainstream.” Kumar said.

The police however said that the rites of the killed terrorists shall be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities and the nearest family members of local terrorist shall be allowed to participate in the last rites.

