This house in India has 4 rooms in Maharashtra, 4 in Telangana- Here's why

A house in India is spread between two states- Maharashtra and Telangana and the family pay taxes for both states. The house is located in Maharajguda village, Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. Its four rooms are in Maharashtra while four others are in Telangana. The kitchen of the house, meanwhile, is in Telangana.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, Uttam Pawar, the owner of the house said, "12-13 of us live here. My brother's four rooms in Telangana and four of mine in Maharashtra, my kitchen in Telangana.''

Pawar said that his family is paying taxes for both states' gram panchayats, adding, it is getting more benefits from the Telangana government.

"When the boundary was surveyed in 1969, we were told that half of our house is in Maharashtra and the other half in Telangana. We've not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states' gram panchayats and getting more benefits under the schemes of the Telangana government,'' Pawar told ANI.

The house's location has led to hilarious reactions from people on Twitter.

''Wonder if he has a "MH" (Maharashtra) number plate in the front and "TS" (Telangana) number plate at the back of his vehicle," a Twitter user (@mulund_info) said on Thursday.

"Travel between two states in seconds,'' Twitter user (@traderssjadhav).

''Who is providing electricity and water supply to the house?'' another user (@BalajiK62888024) tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

