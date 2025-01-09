Bengaluru has emerged as India’s top city for women in 2024, surpassing Chennai, according to the Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) report released by workplace culture consulting firm Avtar Group. The report shows Bengaluru’s inclusive, adaptable, and empowering environment for women to thrive.

The Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) index showcases cities that promote women's growth, offering a guide for better development. It is based on data from sources like CMIE, the World Bank, and surveys with 1,672 women from 60 cities.

Key factors driving Bengaluru’s rise

The city scores highest in areas such as job opportunities for women, infrastructure, and caregiving support. The presence of a strong job market and professional growth options make it the leading city for women in India. Its focus on creating a sustainable and resilient environment for women professionals has helped it achieve the top place.

One hundred and twenty cities across India were considered for the study, based on their economic contribution to the country.

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president of Avtar Group, said, "Cities are the foundations of opportunity. They shape how women live, work, and thrive. So, a clear understanding of the core principles and cultural fabric of our cities is crucial for advancing women's progress and inclusion. Avtar's annual index 'Top Cities for Women in India"

What is Avtar?





Avtar, founded by Dr Saundarya Rajesh in 2000, is a leading consulting firm in India that helps companies create diverse and inclusive workplaces. It is the largest provider of second career opportunities for women and is ISO 20700 certified. Avtar runs important projects like the "100 Best Companies for Women in India" (BCWI) and the "Most Inclusive Companies Index" (MICI), which help improve job opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups.

Top Cities for Women in India 2024’ Survey conducted by the Avtar Group Photograph: (ANI)

For more details, refer to the full report: Avtar Group.

https://www.avtarinc.com/

Top 10 Cities for women in 2024: Regional and state wise analysis

The report looked at 120 cities in India and ranked them based on their City Inclusion Score (CIS). The score is derived from three pillars: social inclusion, industrial inclusion, and citizen experience. Mumbai ranked third, and the national capital, Delhi, is listed eighth, but South India has the highest level of gender inclusivity.

A total of 16 cities from this region made it to the list of the top 25 cities in the ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ (TCWI) survey by the Avtar Group.