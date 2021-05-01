Third phase of coronavirus vaccination begins in Jammu and Kashmir

The third phase of vaccination has begun for people above the age of 18 years in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today. The government said that it has received around 75,000 new doses of Covaxin from Hyderabad.

The administration urged people to register themselves for the vaccine and also said that people who are not registered will not be vaccinated. There are around 10 designated centres in Srinagar where the third phase of vaccination has been started by the government.

"We have sufficient quantities of vaccines available with us. Earlier people were coming in less numbers but in the last few days, the demand for vaccines has increased and that's why we are getting more. We will keep it available for people. 10 centres for the people of age group 18-45 have been established. We request people in this age group to register themselves in CoWin app and come at the time of appointment.'' said Ajaz Asad, DC Srinagar.

More than 2.3 million (23 lakh) people have been vaccinated in the Union Territory so far. The increasing demand for the vaccines is one of the reasons that many centres were closed as there were no vaccines available till today morning. However people appreciated the administration's effort of getting new doses of vaccines.

"It was very nice to get vaccinated, I think everyone should get vaccinated, The slot opened today and I thankfully registered. There is no walk in but everyone has to register on the CoWin app',' said Sardar Nasir Ali Khan, who got vaccinated today in Srinagar.

However, Jammu and Kashmir has announced free of cost vaccines for all age groups. As the cases crossed 3,000 mark, government had announced complete lockdown till Monday morning in 11 districts of the Union Territory.