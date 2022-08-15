PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign gets rousing reception from public, videos flood Twitter

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has generated an ''unprecedented'' demand for the tricolour.

Indians are proudly displaying the national flag on their windowsills and terrace to mark 75 years of independence from British rule.

Claiming it has "received a very good response", the Indian postal department is also selling the national flag online for easy procurement.

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022 ×

Hailing the central government's decision to allow companies to spend their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for the campaign, flag manufacturers said PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has helped boost demand for the tricolour.

Celebrating the campaign, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited said it encourages employees, associates and people living in the vicinity to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it.

The campaign, which comes under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, and culture and achievements.

Invoking the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of Indian citizens, the campaign makes them remember the contribution made by the country's freedom fighters for India's Independence and promotes awareness about the Indian National Flag.

