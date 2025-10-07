A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on Tuesday (Oct 7, 2025) in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly caused by the consumption of cough syrup. The PIL, filed by a lawyer, also seeks an investigation supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge into the manufacture, regulation, testing and distribution of contaminated cough syrups, according to a report in news agency ANI.

Which states ban Coldrif cough syrup?

This comes days after several children from different states of India died allegedly after consuming cough syrup containing diethylene glycol (DEG), which is an industrial solvent that is highly toxic in nature, even if a small amount of it is ingested.

Following the death, this cough syrup was banned in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, a public alert was issued in Telangana regarding Coldrif cough syrup, as per several media reports.

What is Coldrif cough syrup, and why is it in the news?

The Union Health Ministry stated that samples of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, contained diethylene glycol (DEG). This toxic industrial chemical is harmful even in small quantities. "The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit," the ministry statement said.

Officials reported that samples of the drug detected 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol in the syrup, which is a highly toxic substance. The Drug Testing Laboratory in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, declared "Not of Standard Quality", which was confirmed by the state Directorate of Drug Control after a sample of the syrup, tested by the government drug analyst.