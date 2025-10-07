Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Cough syrup deaths: THESE states have banned Coldrif syrup after several children die; PIL filed to seek CBI probe

Cough syrup deaths: THESE states have banned Coldrif syrup after several children die; PIL filed to seek CBI probe

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 12:13 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 13:09 IST
Cough syrup deaths: THESE states have banned Coldrif syrup after several children die; PIL filed to seek CBI probe

Representational Image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

PIL was filed after several children from different states of India died allegedly after consuming cough syrup containing diethylene glycol (DEG), which is an industrial solvent that is highly toxic in nature, even if a small amount of it is ingested.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on Tuesday (Oct 7, 2025) in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly caused by the consumption of cough syrup. The PIL, filed by a lawyer, also seeks an investigation supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge into the manufacture, regulation, testing and distribution of contaminated cough syrups, according to a report in news agency ANI.

Which states ban Coldrif cough syrup?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This comes days after several children from different states of India died allegedly after consuming cough syrup containing diethylene glycol (DEG), which is an industrial solvent that is highly toxic in nature, even if a small amount of it is ingested.

Following the death, this cough syrup was banned in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, a public alert was issued in Telangana regarding Coldrif cough syrup, as per several media reports.

What is Coldrif cough syrup, and why is it in the news?

The Union Health Ministry stated that samples of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, contained diethylene glycol (DEG). This toxic industrial chemical is harmful even in small quantities. "The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit," the ministry statement said.

Officials reported that samples of the drug detected 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol in the syrup, which is a highly toxic substance. The Drug Testing Laboratory in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, declared "Not of Standard Quality", which was confirmed by the state Directorate of Drug Control after a sample of the syrup, tested by the government drug analyst.

Trending Stories

In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) linked cough syrups produced by another Indian company to the deaths of 70 children in The Gambia. The following year, the WHO issued another warning after Uzbekistan reported at least 18 child deaths linked to India-made cough syrups.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics