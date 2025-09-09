/The invisible killer in Kerala’s waters: ‘Brain-eating amoeba’ claims fifth life in less than a month

India's Kerala on Monday (Sep 8) reported its fifth death this month due to the brain-eating amoeba. According to reports, the patient, a native of Malappuram was undergoing treatment for the brain-eating amoeba, aka primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The Naegleria fowleri, aka "the brain-eating amoeba", lives and thrives in water bodies with stagnant water, a feature made alarming by the fact that, to date, in Kerala, the traditional practice of pond bathing remains a common practice. In the Southern Indian state, "Kulams" and temple ponds often serve as traditional bathing and swimming spots.

What we know about the deceased patient

The patient has been identified as 56-year-old Sobhana, from Thiruvali near Wandoor in Malappuram district. She was admitted to the hospital last week and had been in a critical condition since then.

This was the fifth fatality since August 14th. Earlier, on Saturday (Sep 6), a patient identified as 45-year-old Ratheesh, a native of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district succumbed to the infection.

According to reports, 11 people are currently undergoing treatment for the amoeba at Kozhikode MCH. The condition of at least one of the patients is reported to be serious. A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year.

What is primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM)?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis or amoebic encephalitis is caused by Naegleria fowleri, aka "the brain-eating amoeba". It is a microscopic single-celled organism found in warm freshwater bodies like lakes, rivers and hot springs.

The organism mainly thrives in warm water and heat and grows best in high temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) but can at times survive warmer temperatures.

How does it infect people?

Naegleria fowleri can enter the body via infected water. This can happen when people go swimming, diving, or dunk their heads in water contaminated by this amoeba. The amoeba, as per the United States Centres for Disease Control (CDC) travels up your nose and enters the brain cavity, where it slowly destroys brain tissue and causes a rare but usually fatal infection called Primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).