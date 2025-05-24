Thane reports Covid death as JN.1 variant spreads: Is the new variant dangerous? All your questions answered

India is seeing a fresh uptick in COVID-19 infections, with cases surfacing in several states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi. One death has been reported from Thane in Maharashtra, but health officials and doctors are urging people not to panic.

As of 24 May, there are 18 active Covid cases in Thane, 273 in Kerala, and 35 in Karnataka, of which 32 are from Bengaluru, and 23 fresh cases were logged in Delhi. Isolated infections have also been reported in cities like Hyderabad and Noida.

New subvariants detected, but WHO says risk is low

Alongside the JN.1 variant, which remains the dominant strain in India, new subvariants such as NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 have been recorded. According to data from INSACOG, one case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, and four instances of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat this May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently lists both LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 as “Variants Under Monitoring” rather than more serious designations such as “Variants of Concern” or “Variants of Interest”.

“Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by NB.1.8.1 is evaluated as low at the global level,” WHO said. “Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease.”

Most cases remain mild and manageable at home

Doctors have reiterated that the JN.1 variant while spreading across parts of the country, is not dangerous. Most people are showing only mild symptoms and are recovering at home.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, spokesperson for the Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network, advised the public to remain calm.

“This is not a lethal variant and it's always better to take precautions like maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks where necessary such as in hospitals or crowded places and following respiratory hygiene. It is also important to get your symptoms checked by a qualified doctor,” Dr Chauhan said.

He added, “The public should remember that panic and chaos can cause more health issues than the disease itself.”

India continues to monitor the situation closely

The Union Health Secretary recently reviewed the COVID-19 situation. Officials told ANI news agency that the majority of the cases are mild and patients are being treated at home.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and, through its multiple agencies, is proactively monitoring the situation closely,” sources said.

Among the states seeing a rise in cases are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi, which reported 23 new infections on Friday and issued advisories to hospitals.

While the recent increase in cases has raised eyebrows, especially as neighbouring countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and China also report spikes, doctors and health agencies stress that the current variants do not pose a serious health threat, provided basic precautions are followed.