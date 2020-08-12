Terrorist killed, one arrested in two operations in Kashmir

In an early morning operation on Wednesday, a joint team of security forces have killed a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist while an Indian army man was killed in action during an encounter in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

Indian army said that an AK rifle with grenades and other material have been recovered from the location. “One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty,” Srinagar based defence PRO said.

Also read: Centre allows 4G internet services on trial basis in two J&K districts after August 15

Meanwhile, Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara have arrested an active Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists after receiving information about the plan of attack.

J&K police said that terrorists were planning an attack and through ground investigation, a joint team of special operations group, Indian army and CRPF arrested a terrorist identified as Aquib Ahmad Rather.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession. Regarding the incident Case FIR No. 77/2020 U/S 7/25 I. A. Act, 13 18, 20 ULA(P) Act registered in Police Station Kralgund and investigation taken up,” police said.