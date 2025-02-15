Ten died as car-carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to Maha Kumbh collided with a bus. This accident took place on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway under PS Meja around midnight on Friday night. The bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem. Further process is still going on, said DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Prayagraj district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work and also directed the district administration officials to treat the injured properly. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.