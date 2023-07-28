India weather: Telangana schools, colleges shut due to heavy rains; state on high alert

The southern Indian state of Telangana declared a holiday on Friday (July 28) for schools and colleges amid incessant rains. A red alert has been issued for eight districts.

“Government has decided to extend the holiday for all educational institutions (govt, aided and private) in the state on 28.07.2023 (Friday) keeping in view incessant rains and adverse weather conditions,” reads the official notice by the education department.

Schools in Telangana will also remain closed on July 29 due to Muharram. The state education minister, Sabita Indra Reddy had earlier declared a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions in the state, both private and public, due to ongoing heavy rains, after approval by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

This announcement was made by the directorate of school education in Telangana and Hyderabad. The instructions stated, “Immediate orders are to be issued in this regard.”

Telangana on high alert

The Telangana government has also put the entire state administration on high alert. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said the flood situation in the state is being constantly monitored by senior officials along with district collectors and superintendents of police.

Since July 22, eight people reportedly lost their lives in various rain-related incidents. Telangana has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, disrupting life in several places.

The state chief minister also reviewed the rain situation on Thursday and alerted the concerned authorities about relief measures to prevent loss of life, according to a CMO release.

Telangana has recorded the highest-ever rainfall in a single day with Mulugu district recording 649.8 mm by 8:00 am on Thursday. According to Telangana State Department Planning Society (TSDPS) records, this is the highest rainfall in the history of the state. The earlier record was 517.5 mm at Wajedu in the same district of Mulugu on 2 July 2014.

Additionally, union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he spoke with the union home minister Amit Shah on the prevailing flood situation in Telangana.

"Hon'ble HM has promised all possible help in the rescue and relief works for safeguarding the people of Telangana during this situation. Presently 2 helicopters are in service. 5 NDRF teams are also deployed for the rescue and relief works. Rescue mission for the stranded people underway," Reddy said in a tweet.

