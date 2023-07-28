India set to be the third-largest global economy by FY28; two states to hit $500 billion mark: SBI Ecowrap

In a big boost to India's global ambitions, India's economy will soon be among the world's top three; that's the projection by Indian bank SBI in its research report.

According to the latest Ecowrap by SBI, India is expected to secure the position of the world's third-largest economy by the fiscal year 2027–2028, This positive outlook is attributed to the impact of economic reforms initiated since 2014, which have accelerated India's progress towards achieving this milestone.

India's remarkable advancement since 2014, when the country was ranked tenth in the global economy, is highlighted in the report. It now appears on track to make a remarkable leap of seven places upward to secure the third position by FY2027–28. The economists at SBI emphasize that this development is two years ahead of their previous projection, which estimated India to reach this milestone by 2029.

"The path taken by India since 2014 reveals that India is likely to get the tag of the third-largest economy in 2027 (or FY28) based on actual GDP data as of March 2023," stated the economists at SBI. In 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, India's economy was ranked 10th in the world.

At the current rate of growth, India is on track to surpass these global economic powerhouses within the next six years, signifying a significant shift in the global economic landscape.

What's more intriguing is the remarkable incremental increase in India's economy between 2022 and 2027, which is projected to surpass the entire size of Australia's economy at a staggering 1.8 trillion dollars. This impressive growth trend indicates that India is well on its way to touching the monumental milestone of 20 trillion dollars by 2047, based on current projections. Additionally, India's global share of the GDP is set to surpass four percent by 2027, further solidifying its position on the international economic stage.

The SBI report highlights that India's economic expansion is expected to be steady, with an estimated addition of 0.75 trillion dollars every two years. This projection points to a promising future for India's economy, showcasing its potential for substantial growth and development in the coming years.

The report also sheds light on the rise of specific Indian states, where at least two states are set to break the 500 billion dollar mark by 2027–2028. Among them are Maharashtra, which houses India's financial capital, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state. The report refers to Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Yogi Adityanath, as "the land of the midnight sun," indicating its potential for economic prosperity.

In a testament to India's remarkable progress, the economies of major Indian states are projected to outpace those of certain Asian and European countries, such as Vietnam and Norway, by 2027.