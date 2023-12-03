Telangana elections: From 'hattrick loading', KTR goes to 'missed the mark' after defeat
Story highlights
In less than 24 hours, a confident KT Rama Rao, who had shared a picture of himself with a gun and written “Hattrick Loading 3.0.”, had to finally write “missed the mark” as he conceded defeat
Telangana outgoing Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao interestingly took a dig at himself as he re-shared his less-than-a-day-old post on X after Congress lost in the state elections on Sunday (Dec 3).
Less than 24 hours before the defeat, a confident KT Rama Rao had shared a picture of himself with a gun aiming towards the screen and captioned it: "Hattrick Loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys."
However, as the trends started coming on Sunday morning (Dec 3), the BRS was left stunned by the Congress – a party which failed to make a mark in any other state – in the southern state of Telangana as it secured the lead in most of the seats.
Three-state loser Congress takes jibe on KTR's tweet, says 'aiming for car tyres?'
Three-state loser Congress, after getting buoyed by the good numbers in the trends in only Telangana, reposted a tweet of KTR and wrote, “Were you aiming for car tyres?"
Were you aiming for car tyres? pic.twitter.com/5LPsKRjE4A— Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) December 3, 2023
Interestingly, the election symbol of the BRS is a car.
By Sunday afternoon, Congress consolidated its victory in Telangana and KTR, reposting his own post, wrote, "This one ain't gonna age well. Missed the mark."
This one ain’t gonna age well 😁— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023
Missed the mark https://t.co/IUN1vKdTsc
Conceding the defeat, KTR said, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress on winning the mandate. Wishing you good luck."
The dream run of K Chandrashekar Rao was dashed by the Congress as it gained a comfortable lead in the state. To increase the distress of BRS, two-time Chief Minister of the state Rao has been trailing from one of the two seats on which he has contested the elections.
He is trailing behind young state chief of Congress Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which was renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, had spearheaded the statehood movement of Telangana and has received unwavering support in the last decade since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
(With inputs from agencies)