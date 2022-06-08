Teenager kills mother for stopping to play PUBG, keeps body hidden for two days in India

In a unsettling incident, a teenager allegedly shot dead his mother and kept the body hidden for two days in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday. The 16-year-old boy, who was addicted to the online game PUBG, seems to have killed the victim on getting stopped from playing it, media reports said citing police officials. The partially decomposed body of the woman was recovered on Tuesday night and sent for post-mortem, the cops said. The boy was also arrested. On Saturday, the minor fatally shot his mother and locked the body inside a room in the house for two days. He also allegedly threatened his nine-year-old sister, who was also at home at the time of the incident, to not reveal anything to anyone.

To hide the smell of the decomposed body, boy used a room freshener. When the smell got uncontrollable, he informed his father, who is an Army personnel, about the incident, the police said.

"The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area. The deceased used to live with her two children at the house. Her husband, who is a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer), is currently posted in West Bengal," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

"The 16-year-old boy was addicted to online game, PUBG. He told us that his mother used to stop him from playing the game, this is why he killed her. The minor used the registered firearm of his father to kill the mother," Abidi added.

The police recovered the murder weapon. "On Tuesday evening, when the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police. The boy initially tried to weave a false story around the incident but finally revealed the truth," Abidi further added.

(With inputs from agencies)