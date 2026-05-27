/Teen boy hospitalised after assailants ‘opened fire’ on him in Delhi’s Amar Colony

A 17-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him following an altercation at an eatery in Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Tuesday (May 26), police said. One of the accused was apprehended on Wednesday (May 27). Police said the victim was initially taken to a private hospital before being referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remains under treatment. His condition was described as critical but stable. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the firing was received at PS Amar Colony at around 7:54 pm on Tuesday, ANI reported. During the preliminary enquiry, officers found that the teenager had been sitting at an eatery with a girl when a group of boys walked past him. Police said one of the boys allegedly touched the victim’s chair, leading to an argument.

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“The victim objected to it, following which the group left the spot,” police said. “The group returned after around four to five minutes and one of the boys allegedly fired one round at the victim before fleeing from the spot.”

Police teams and senior officers rushed to the scene, but the injured teenager had already been shifted to the hospital by then. Crime teams later inspected the spot, while multiple police teams were deployed to analyse CCTV footage and carry out technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the remaining accused, officials added.