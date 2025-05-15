Published: May 15, 2025, 11:52 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:52 IST

Story highlights India News | A eight year old student in Tamil Nadu's Karur has donated his personal savings to the Indian Army.

A eight year old student in Tamil Nadu's Karur has donated his personal savings to the Indian Army. The second-grade student saved his pocket money and small contributions from family members over the past 10 months with the intention of supporting the country's armed forces. His selfless act has touched the hearts of citizens of the country and his video has gone viral on social media.

The donation was made in person at the Karur District Collector's office, where the boy arrived carrying a water tank-shaped money bank filled with coins and notes. “I study in the second standard. I saved all my money to give to the army soldiers because I want to help those who protect us,” the boy told the media outside the Collector's office.





As per reports, officials at the Collector's office did not disclose the amount of the donation publicly, but provided receipt and acknowledged the intent behind the gesture and lauded the little boy.