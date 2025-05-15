Operation Sindoor: How Indian air strikes changed Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase (Check out pics)

Abhinav Yadav

After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation hit terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Here are the 5 key weapons that gave India a strong and precise advantage in the battle.

1 / 14 (Photograph: ) India strikes After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation hit terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Here are the 5 key weapons that gave India a strong and precise advantage in the battle.

2 / 14 (Photograph: ) SCALP missile The SCALP cruise missile, also known as Storm Shadow, was used for long-range precision strikes. With a range of 450 km, stealth features, and GPS-guided accuracy, it destroyed bunkers and weapon depots without being spotted by enemy radar.

3 / 14 (Photograph: ) Kamikaze drones India used IAI Harop loitering munitions, also called kamikaze drones. These drones can loiter for up to 9 hours and hit radar stations and air defences. They played a major role in neutralising Pakistan’s drone systems during the operation.

4 / 14 (Photograph: ) Akash missiles – Shield in the skies The Akash surface-to-air missile system, developed by DRDO, defended Indian bases from enemy drones and missiles. With a range of up to 70 km, Akash intercepted attacks on bases in Jammu, Srinagar, Pathankot, and more.

5 / 14 (Photograph: ) L-70 gun The L-70 anti-aircraft gun, upgraded with radars and video tracking, was used to shoot down swarm drones. Firing up to 330 rounds a minute, it protected key Indian sites by flooding the sky with precision fire during drone attacks.

6 / 14 (Photograph: ) Schilka system The Russian-made ZSU-23-4 Schilka was used to block Pakistani drones. It fires 4,000 rounds a minute and now features radar upgrades and proximity-fuse shells, making it highly effective against fast, low-flying aerial threats.

7 / 14 (Photograph: ) Operation Sindoor’s success story From long-range missiles to anti-drone defences, India used modern weapons with precision and speed. These 5 weapon systems were key to destroying terror infrastructure, stopping drone attacks, and forcing a direct ceasefire with Pakistan.

