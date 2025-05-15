(Photograph: )

What makes the S-500 different?

The S-500 air defence systems, unlike its predecessor, is not just a mere upgrade, but much more than that. It is a new-generation air defence system, that is capable of engaging targets at altitudes of up to 200 km and at speeds up to 7 km/s. Its stated range for ballistic threats can extend to 600 km, with an ability to simultaneously intercept 10 hypersonic targets. Russia had previously offered India a joint production deal for the S-500.