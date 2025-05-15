Published: May 15, 2025, 10:23 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Developed by Almaz-Antey, the system had been built to intercept not just advanced aerial threats including ballistic missiles, hypersonic projectiles, but even satellites in low Earth orbit.
What is Russian S-500 air defence system?
Russia’s S-500 ‘Prometheus’ surface-to-air missile system has entered the spotlight after the success of S-400 during India's 'Operation Sindoor'. Developed by Almaz-Antey, the system had been built to intercept not just advanced aerial threats including ballistic missiles, hypersonic projectiles, but even satellites in low Earth orbit.
What makes the S-500 different?
The S-500 air defence systems, unlike its predecessor, is not just a mere upgrade, but much more than that. It is a new-generation air defence system, that is capable of engaging targets at altitudes of up to 200 km and at speeds up to 7 km/s. Its stated range for ballistic threats can extend to 600 km, with an ability to simultaneously intercept 10 hypersonic targets. Russia had previously offered India a joint production deal for the S-500.
Radar and missile capabilities
The S-500 system uses multi-frequency and jam-resistant radars to track stealth aircraft and near-space objects. Some key components of this system includes- 77N6 and 40N6M missiles which are designed for both anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic roles. It also has a rapid response time of under four seconds which is nearly twice as fast as the S-400.
Target spectrum
The S-500 is especially engineered to counter a wide range of threats. This includes ballistic missiles, drones, hypersonic weapons, aircraft, and low orbit satellites. Russia claims that the system can even respond to space weapons launched from orbital platforms.
Role in strategic warfare
With detection capability of up to 2,000 km for ballistic targets and 800 km for aircraft, it extends the perimeter of engagement far beyond any conventional systems.
Conclusion — A global game-changer
With its reach into near space and it's ability to neutralise hypersonic threats, and advanced features, the S-500 has positioned itself as a key player in future conflicts. For countries like India, it represents not just defence, but strategic deterrence in an increasingly contested airspace especially during hostile times like these.
