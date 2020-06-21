Tamil Nadu reports a highest single-day spike of 2,532 covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000-mark

Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported the highest single-day spike so far with more than 2,500 cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the state also rose to 757 after 53 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Saturday. A total of 32,754 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,438 patients recovering today.

Meanwhile, with the number of coronavirus cases crossing the 4 lakh-mark, India is now ranked fourth after the United States, Brazil and Russia in the list of worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 disease.

As per the health ministry’s latest data on Sunday, 306 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus positive cases in India stand at 4, 10,461 including 1, 69,451 active cases, 2, 27,756 cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll is 13,254, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)