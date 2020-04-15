Tamil Nadu reports 38 more coronavirus cases; 1,242 confirmed cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 38 more coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 1, 242 which included 1,113 people who attended the event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.

J&K also reported more COVID-19 cases with four from Jammu and 18 from Kashmir taking the total number of cases to 300.

In a major relief for the Uttarakhand government, no new coronavirus cases were reported today with the total number of cases now at 37.

Chandigarh reported 21 cases of the virus as 115 people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh today. The state health department said.

West Bengal reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases to 132. Seven people have died due to the virus in the state.



