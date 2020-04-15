11,933 COVID-19 cases in India, 392 deaths: Health ministry 

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 10,197 cases are active while 1,344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, and 392 people have succumbed to the virus.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,687 cases of which 259 patients have been cured/discharged while 178 patients have lost their lives.

Delhi comes in at the second position with 1,561 cases of which 30 patients have recovered while 30 patients have died.

Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,204 cases of which 81 have recovered and 12 have died due to the deadly virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,005 cases of which 147 people have recovered while 3 patients are dead. Madhya Pradesh reported 987 cases including 64 patients recovered and 53 patients dead, Uttar Pradesh has 735 COVID-19 positive cases. In Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case, 387 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

While Ladakh has confirmed 17 coronavirus cases, 278 people have infected by the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)