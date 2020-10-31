Tamil Nadu: New guidelines for coronavirus unlock declared

In view of the rapidly declining coronavirus cases and considering the need to revive economic activity, the Tamil Nadu government has announced further set of relaxations in lockdown norms, while also extending few existing restrictions until 30th November. The Government has also emphasized the need to maintain physical distancing and the habit of mask-wearing and frequent Hand-washing.

According to the Government, over the last one week, the daily cases have been consistently below 3000 and total Active cases across the state have come down to less than 25,000.

What’s relaxed and can function in accordance with respective Guidelines (In areas other than Containment Zones):

Schools (Only Classes 9,10,11,12) and all colleges and research institutions from 16th Nov School, college and related hostel facilities from 16th Nov Suburban electric trains, based on Centre’s decision, in line with central government guidelines Television and Cinema shooting with 150 crew on-site and no spectators Multiplexes, Cinema halls in shopping malls and all other cinema halls can function with 50% occupancy from 10th Nov Cultural, social, religious, educational, political and general events are permitted with a maximum of 100 participants from 16th Nov Entertainment, amusement parks, large auditorium, zoo, museum etc. from 10th Nov Marriages functions with a maximum of 100 persons; funeral procession with a limit of 100 persons Gyms can permit users aged 60 and below from 1st Nov onwards

What continues to be restricted: