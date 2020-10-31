Tamil Nadu: New guidelines for coronavirus unlock declared

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Photograph:( ANI )
In view of the rapidly declining coronavirus cases and considering the need to revive economic activity, the Tamil Nadu government has announced further set of relaxations in lockdown norms, while also extending few existing restrictions until 30th November. The Government has also emphasized the need to maintain physical distancing and the habit of mask-wearing and frequent Hand-washing.
According to the Government, over the last one week, the daily cases have been consistently below 3000 and total Active cases across the state have come down to less than 25,000.
What’s relaxed and can function in accordance with respective Guidelines (In areas other than Containment Zones):
What continues to be restricted: