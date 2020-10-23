Tamil Nadu COVID-19 count breaches 0.7 million mark; recovery rate over 93%

As per the state health department bulletin on Thursday, Tamil Nadu has surpassed a total of 700,000 COVID-19 cases (700,193), by adding 3,077 new infected persons. The death toll in the Southern State rose to 10,825 with 445 more fatalities.

However, the state has made significant progress in the fight against the virus and the recovery rate is over 93 per cent and in recent times the daily recoveries have been surpassing the daily new cases. Total of 4,314 patients got discharged from various hospitals over the last 24 hours and 655,170 people have recovered to date. The active cases stand at 34,198. As many as 81,259 samples were tested over the last 24 hours, thus taking the total specimens examined to 9,275,108.

Tamil Nadu is the fourth state in the country to cross seven lakh coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the other three states with a caseload of over 0.7 million.

Also read| Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be tested on 100 Indian volunteers

While the cumulative tally of positive cases stood at 700,193, Chennai accounted for 193,299, according to the bulletin.

The state has taken 21 days to go from six lakh to seven lakh cases when compared to the 17 days it took to go from 0.5-0.6 million cases. The overall decline in the cases and slowdown of the spread is observed in these numbers.

The 3,077 fresh cases on Thursday included Chennai's 833, and the capital city continues to top the case count among all districts. The death toll in Chennai stood at 3,569 while the city's total infection count is at 193,366.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that once a vaccine becomes available, all the people of Tamil Nadu would be vaccinated at the expense of the State Government. This announcement came shortly after the BJP had made a similar announcement in its poll manifesto for Bihar.

From Thursday onwards, shops, hotels, tea shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments across the State have been permitted to remain open until 10 pm. This has been done to boost economic recovery and also in line with the festive season. The government emphasized that Covid-19 protocols be strictly adhered to during the relaxations and festive season.